Schmidt, Elizabeth Marie "Beth"

She was born February 28, 1989 to Diane (Meiller) and George J. Schmidt. She leaves behind 3 beautiful daughters, Bella and Piper (7) and Molly (4); her mother; 3 brothers Leon, Jay and George; and 2 sisters Jessica and Marlene; and good friend "Uncle" John Brylla; as well as 24 nieces and nephews as well as family and friends are in great mourning. Lil Beth was a HUGELY hearted mother and woman. She was an impressive light that had you taken aback by her personality after receiving her beautiful aura first. She will be greatly missed.