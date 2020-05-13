Schmidt, Elizabeth Marie "Beth"
Schmidt, Elizabeth Marie "Beth"

PACKWAUKEE - Elizabeth Marie "Beth" Schmidt passed away May 3, 2020 at the Reedsburg Area Medical Center in Reedsburg.

She was born February 28, 1989 to Diane (Meiller) and George J. Schmidt. She leaves behind 3 beautiful daughters, Bella and Piper (7) and Molly (4); her mother; 3 brothers Leon, Jay and George; and 2 sisters Jessica and Marlene; and good friend "Uncle" John Brylla; as well as 24 nieces and nephews as well as family and friends are in great mourning. Lil Beth was a HUGELY hearted mother and woman. She was an impressive light that had you taken aback by her personality after receiving her beautiful aura first. She will be greatly missed.

Details for the celebration of life will be posted on her social media and via her GoFundMe page at a later date.

