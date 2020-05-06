Schmidt, Hazel J. (nee Faulkner)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CAMP DOUGLAS - Hazel J. Schmidt, nee Faulkner, age 79, of Camp Douglas, Wis. died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the Elroy Health Services in Elroy, Wis. Born Nov. 6, 1940, to Louis and Wanda (Roebke) Faulkner, in the town of Orange in Juneau County. Hazel attended the Lone Rock Grade School 1st through 8th grades and then the New Lisbon High School 9th through 12th grades graduating in 1958. Hazel worked in various restaurants and was an excellent baker. She also worked at the garment factory.

Hazel was united in marriage to Gene W. Schmidt on June 30, 1967 at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Camp Douglas.

Hazel was an active member of the Camp Douglas Sportsman Club for many years. President of the Camp Douglas Advancement Association for 20 years. A life member of the American Legion Auxiliary in which she served as president for many years. She was the Masonic Lodge Citizen of the Year in 1991, and Grand Marshall of the Armed Forces Days parade twice.

She is survived by her husband, Gene of Camp Douglas; two goddaughters, Robin Ball and Kristin Ball; and many nieces and nephews and friends. Hazel was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Grace and Margie; three brothers, Edmund, Raymond and Fred.

Family graveside services were held on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the Hustler Cemetery, Hustler, Wis. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com. A luncheon reception will be announced at a later date.