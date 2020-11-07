Schmidt, June

HORICON - June Schmidt, age 93, of Horicon, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at UW Hospital in Madison.

June was born the daughter of William and Laura (Zimmerman) Johns on June 21, 1927, in Beaver Dam. She was united in marriage to Lester Schmidt on May 1, 1954, in Beaver Dam, and they raised their four children in the Township of Burnett. June was a receptionist at Beaver Dam Hospital before going on to her career at Production Credit Association in Juneau, Wis.

She had many hobbies: quilting, sewing, crossword puzzles, reading books and the Bible. She loved to work in her flower garden, but also enjoyed camping, fishing, and cheering her children and grandchildren on in the many sports they participated in.

She also looked forward to the many getaways to their cabin on Crooked Lake, and travel tours with friends.

June was a lifelong faithful member of St. Stephen's Church in Horicon.

She also was an active volunteer with Bethesda.