Schmidt, Orville F.

BEAVER DAM - Orville F. Schmidt, 93, of Beaver Dam passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at Hillside Manor.

Orville was born on April 14, 1927 the son of Fred and Frieda (Haberkorn) Schmidt in the town of Trenton, Wis. On Sept. 10, 1949, he was united in marriage with Anna Braun at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.

Orville farmed his entire life in the town of Trenton, Wis. He retired in 1988 and then he and his wife Ann moved to Beaver Dam.

Orville was a faithful member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. He was a past member of St. John's Lutheran Church in the Town of Trenton until it closed, where he held many church offices.

Orville enjoyed gardening and attending polka dances with his wife Ann.

Orville is survived by his wife of 71 years Ann; his son Ken Schmidt of Madison and his daughter Diane Ziemer of Appleton; grandson Matthew (Caitlin) Ziemer and granddaughter Katie Ziemer; his nieces, Lynette (Roger) Johnson and Lou Ann Shaw. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law Dean Ziemer and brother and sister-in-law Merlin and Isabella Schmidt.