Schmidt, Raymond E.
NEW BERLIN - Raymond E. Schmidt was born to Eternal Life on Dec. 2, 2020, at the age of 86 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Mary Schmidt; brothers, George (the late Donna) Schmidt and Eugene Schmidt; and his sister, Marilyn (John) Craig. He was the loving brother of Robert (Kathy) Schmidt, Ruth Wasmer, Phyllis (Joe) Baillargeon and Margaret (Wayne) Soczka. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and a member of the Teamsters Union.

Private services were held. Entombment was at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials to St. Jude's Children's Hospital are appreciated.

