Schmidtke, Frederick William Edward

EXCELSIOR TOWNSHIP - There will be a celebration of life for Frederick William Edward Schmidtke on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at the THUNDERBIRD BANQUET AND BOWLING FACILITY, 1117 Eighth St., Baraboo, WI, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Frederick passed away Aug. 7, 2020. Please come and share your memories of Frederick with his sisters.