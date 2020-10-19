Schmidtke, Lyle Richard

He was born July 10, 1936, in Kaiser, Wis., to Peter and Ethelle (Smith) Schmidtke. Lyle was raised in Highbridge, Wis., and graduated from Mellen High School in 1954. Immediately following graduation, Lyle enlisted in the U.S. Army. He proudly served his country during the Korean War as a Cryptosecurity Specialist, where he earned the Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, Lyle worked as a Conductor for the Soo Line and Canadian Pacific Railroads in Ashland, North Fond du Lac and Portage for 42 years, retiring on July 1, 1998.

Lyle married Karen Jane Jones on April 9, 1960. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Lyle was a hands-on father, supporting their four sons in numerous sporting events and extracurricular activities. He was an extremely talented woodworker, and his children and grandchildren treasure the special pieces he made for them. Lyle spent many hours traveling to his grandchildren's sporting events . . . rarely missing a game, meet or match. He also enjoyed times spent fishing and hunting with family and friends. He treasured the great times spent together more than a trophy on the wall. Lyle was always up for a lively card or cribbage game, and his family and friends will treasure those memories. One of Lyle's proudest moments was his trip to Washington D.C. on the Honor Flight with his son, Rick.