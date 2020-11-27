Schmitt, Carl A.

Mr. Schmitt was born at home, on the family farm on Shaw Hill Road, to Peter and Gertrude (Hammer) Schmitt, on July 20, 1939, where his son, Jeff and his wife, Patti, currently reside. He worked at Monarch Range and then enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1959-1961 and was stationed in Nuremberg, Germany. He was employed with Graf's Beverages and Walter Fehling Construction. He was one of few in Wisconsin to hold a blaster's license. On May 5, 1962, he was wed to Marilyn Welch at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. He started his own excavating business in 1966, Carl Schmitt Construction, which later became Schmitt Challenges, Inc. He also owned 4R's Inc., Landfill, which served the City of Beaver Dam and surrounding communities for several years. He even dabbled in farming on his small farm on Shaw Hill Road where his son Tim and family reside. He and his wife bowled in the Beaver Mixers Bowling League for many years. He was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters, Catholic Knights, former Eagles Club, and St. Michael's Catholic Church.