Schmitt, Carl A.

BEAVER DAM - Carl A. Schmitt, 81, well-known Beaver Dam businessman, passed away at his home on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

A celebration of life for Carl will be held on Sunday, July 18, at BAYSIDE SUPPER CLUB, W9231 County Road G, Beaver Dam, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

