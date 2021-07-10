Schmitt, Carl A.

BEAVER DAM - Carl A. Schmitt, 81, well-known Beaver Dam businessman, passed away at his home on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.
A celebration of life for Carl will be held on Sunday, July 18, at BAYSIDE SUPPER CLUB, W9231 County Road G, Beaver Dam, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may view and sign the family's guestbook at www.cstonefs.com.
