Schmitt, Jeffrey C.

BEAVER DAM—Jeffrey Carl Schmitt, 58, of Beaver Dam passed away in the loving arms of his wife Patti at UW-Hospital in Madison, surrounded by his children Derek, Devin, Kelan, and Dillon and their loved ones on Wednesday, Sept. 29th, 2021, at 11:46 p.m. Jeff follows his father Carl to heaven 10 months later.

He was born on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 1963, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Beaver Dam to Carl and Marilyn (Welch) Schmitt, the oldest of six children. He was married to Patti (Kniess) on October 20, 2018, a beautiful snowy day at Astico Park Bridge. Jeff was very versatile and knowledgeable in every field. As a youngster he raced in the soap box derby, bowled to many victories, and was a member of the Flying Eagle Drum and Bugle Corp. He attended Beaver Dam Schools, graduating high school in 1981. There, he was part of the State Championship Football Team. Following graduation, Jeff ventured out West to Driggs, Idaho to work at Grand Targhee Ski Lodge in the Grand Teton Mountains in Wyoming. He eventually found his way back home to work with his father and siblings in the family business Schmitt Challenges Inc., grading and excavating. “I dig holes and fill ‘em back in,” “Good enough for a town this size,” and “Let’s Go!” were common exclamations he made to simplify how the family shaped the landscape of Beaver Dam and the surrounding areas.