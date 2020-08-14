Schmitt, Nicholas J.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BEAVER DAM - Nicholas J. Schmitt, 81, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

Visitation for Nick will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at St. Katharine Drexel with Father Mike Erwin officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

Nicholas was born the son of Anton and Mildred (Leech) Schmitt on March 7, 1939 in Beaver Dam. He was united in marriage with Marjorie Knueppel on Nov. 28, 1959 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. Nick began his employment at Green Giant before he and his wife farmed in the Tn. of Beaver Dam together from 1965-1978. Nick was also a field manager for a California Canners in Lomira during his farming years. Nick never gave up farming as he still farmed cash crops and rented his fields after 1978 and he went on to work for Hanefeld Trucking, Hechimovich Construction, Heiling Implement, and retired from Midstate Equipment in Columbus at the age of 76 after working there from 1996 to 2015.