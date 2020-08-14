Schmitt, Nicholas J.

BEAVER DAM - Nicholas J. Schmitt, 81, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
Visitation for Nick will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at St. Katharine Drexel with Father Mike Erwin officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Nicholas was born the son of Anton and Mildred (Leech) Schmitt on March 7, 1939 in Beaver Dam. He was united in marriage with Marjorie Knueppel on Nov. 28, 1959 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. Nick began his employment at Green Giant before he and his wife farmed in the Tn. of Beaver Dam together from 1965-1978. Nick was also a field manager for a California Canners in Lomira during his farming years. Nick never gave up farming as he still farmed cash crops and rented his fields after 1978 and he went on to work for Hanefeld Trucking, Hechimovich Construction, Heiling Implement, and retired from Midstate Equipment in Columbus at the age of 76 after working there from 1996 to 2015.
Nick was a lifelong member of St. Katherine Drexel. Together with his wife Marjorie, they had a passion for dancing. All eyes would turn to watch them when they started dancing their polka hop. They loved to go polka dancing, square dancing, line dancing and were both members of the Swinging Beavers. They both loved to travel as well and visited almost every state, traveled to Europe, Hawaii and Alaska. They wintered in Texas and would travel to Mexico during their stay. Nick enjoyed watching local car races, especially watching his two sons and grandson race. Nick loved to socialize and could be found sitting outside of Eagle’s Wings Assisted Living waving at everyone passing by. Family was most important to Nick. He was so proud of his family and had the most joy when all could be together.
Nick will be missed by his wife of 60 years; Marjorie, five children; Steve (Cheryl) and their children Britney (Brent) Kershner, Tiffany (Rick) Worzala and their children; Payton and Bekham, and Brandon (Alexia) and their children; Everly and Brooks, Terry (Lynette) and their children, Travis (Kaylie) and their baby due in September, Cody (Abby), and Bryce; Debbie (Ron) Nell and their children, Tracy Lewke and her children; Braydon, Addison and Gavin, Ryan (Sam) and their children; Caroline and Carter, Mike (Tracy) and their children; Michael, Nolan, Spencer (Janelle) and Keegan, and youngest son; Keith, sisters-in-law; Jean Schmitt, Betty Priewe, Joyce Schurk and Ruth Zunker, brothers-in-law; Charlie Knueppel, Tom Schurk and Jim Wiebeliski. He is further survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Nick was preceded in death by his parents, brother; Gerald, brothers-in-law; Alan Schaeffer, Donald Knueppel, Leroy Zunker and Richard Priewe, sisters-in-law; Dorothy Knueppel, Joanne Schaeffer, Carol Wiebeliski and Marlene Kneuppel.
The family would like to thank Eagle’s Wings Assisted Living for their great care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in Nick’s name to St. Katharine Drexel.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
