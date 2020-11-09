 Skip to main content
Schmitz, Beverly Arlene
Schmitz, Beverly Arlene

MONTELLO-Beverly Arlene Schmitz, age 93 of passed away Sunday, Nov., 8, 2020 at the Montello Care Center. A public visitation with social distancing for he will be held on Wednesday, Nov., 11th from 1 until 2 PM at the Crawford Funeral Home in Montello. Immediately following the visitation, all are welcome to process to Underhill Cemetery in the Town of Packwaukee for a graveside service lead by Father James McNamee.

Crawford Funeral and Cremation Service of Montello and Oxford is honored to be serving the family.

www.CrawfordFH.com

