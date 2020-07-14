Schmitz, Joanne J. "Jody" (Jaeger)

BARABOO - Joanne J. "Jody" (née Jaeger) Schmitz died June 23, 2020 at 3 p.m., surrounded by her loving family.
Jody was born in Watertown, Wis. on April 1, 1929 to Alexander and Eleanora (née Lange) Jaeger. Valedictorian of her high school, Jody earned a bachelor's degree from UW-Madison. From 1951 to 1958 she worked as a leader in the International Club, where she nurtured students from near and afar. She was a collaborator with Claire (Pinky) Prothero-Kentzler to form The Green Ram Theatre in Lake Delton, which operated in the 1950s and 1960s and produced plays by such notables as William Shakespeare, George Bernard Shaw, and Arthur Miller. She married Neil Schmitz in 1960. Daughter, Cornelia "Nellie" was born in 1961 in Madison, Wis. Son Andrew was born in 1963 in Palo Alto, Calif., where Neil finished his Ph.D. at Stanford University. Jody traveled with Neil to Buffalo, New York, returning to Madison in the late 1960s. In N.Y. and Wis., Jody helped found two alternative "free schools" based on the Scottish pedagogy of A.S. Neill. Jody became publicity director for the UW-Madison Memorial Union, nurturing artistic and writing talents and befriending many of her student employees. She returned to school and earned an MSW in 1986. After advising students at the UW School of Social Work, she became the first director of the Kennedy Heights Community Center. She worked tirelessly to develop community and environmental activities, and earned a North Star Award in 2004 for her positive impacts on Madison's north side. Jody retired in her late seventies after multiple successful careers. She wrote several pieces about the Memorial Union, including a book on their art collection, and received the prestigious Porter Butts Award for her work. Her grandchildren are Caitlin, Bruno and Calvin, whom she loved deeply.
She moved to Baraboo in 2019, met many new friends, and became a bon vivant, known for her warmth, tolerance, and unifying spirit.
She loved her "reserved" table at Con Amici, a business her daughter and partner David recently purchased. Her memorial will be on her birthday of April 10, 2021. For more information, contact nellie@nextlevel-creative.com.
Jody would want first and foremost for everyone to exercise their right to VOTE. Please do this in her honor. If you wish to make a donation, Nellie and Andrew selected:
Midwest Environmental Justice Organization (https://mejo.us/)
The League of Women Voters https://my.lwv.org/wisconsin/support
