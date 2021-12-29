Schmitz, Sharon May "Sherri" (Fritz)

REEDSBURG - Sharon May "Sherri" (Fritz) Schmitz, Reedsburg, Wis., passed away on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at the age of 80. She was born in Prairie du Chien, Wis., to John and Bertha (Berg) Fritz on Aug. 5, 1941, and was raised in Fennimore, Wis. A 1959 graduate of Fennimore High School, Sherri was very active in high school activities, all while finishing as an honors student. She remained close with her high school friends, aka the "Half-Century Club," her entire life.

Sherri enjoyed bowling, golf, tennis, traveling, and spending time on the lake with friends. She loved learning new things and had an artistic side that resulted in stained glass art for family and friends and our treasured short stories and memoirs. Her charity for others is fondly recalled, as her table could always hold an extra friend - or five - during the holidays. Following her retirement from Hankscraft/Gerber Co., she enjoyed attending the grandchildren's school events. Her very favorite way to spend time was vacationing and spending time with her girls and their families. Sherri was a lifelong Packers fan and a part owner of the Packers organization.