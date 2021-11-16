Schmocker, Carol P.

Carol was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on April 30, 1936, the daughter of Julius and Leona (Rohrer) Boeder. She started her career as a legal secretary right out of high school at Northwestern National Insurance Company. She met and married Arthur F. Schmocker on May 11, 1957, and they moved to Waukesha, where they raised three boys. She later picked up her career as a legal secretary and worked for Tikalsky, Raasch & Tikalsky in Waukesha for 25 years. After moving to Fox Lake, Carol was employed at Reif & Kendall in Randolph. Carol loved people, both family and friends. She enjoyed crocheting, puzzles of any kind, playing cards, and reading. She was also very active at their winter home in Yuma, Ariz.