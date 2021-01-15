Schmutzer, Laddie George

After being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 22, Laddie was dealt many challenges which he always faced head on. Though not one for change, he forced himself to try new and different methods of care over the years. It was a blessing that as an avid reader, he was able to start reading again. He had just finished reading his sixth book since Christmas. Through all his health challenges, Laddie never once complained. After open heart surgery at the age of 74, one of his surgeons referred to him as "Superman," amazed by his strength after having diabetes for over 50 years - a true testament to him and the devotion of his wife, Sue, his constant caregiver, nurse, cook and health advocate.