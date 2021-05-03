Schmutzer, Laddie

COLUMBIS—Laddie George Schmutzer of Columbus passed away at his home on Monday, January 11 with his wife by his side.

A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Columbus Town Hall, N1120 Schaefer Rd., Columbus.

In lieu of flowers, if desired memorials may be directed to the Columbus Fall River Food Pantry or to Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus.

To view Laddie’s obituary, find directions, or other information please visit www.koepsellfh.com.