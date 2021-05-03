 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Schmutzer, Laddie
0 entries

Schmutzer, Laddie

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIS—Laddie George Schmutzer of Columbus passed away at his home on Monday, January 11 with his wife by his side.

A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Columbus Town Hall, N1120 Schaefer Rd., Columbus.

In lieu of flowers, if desired memorials may be directed to the Columbus Fall River Food Pantry or to Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus.

To view Laddie’s obituary, find directions, or other information please visit www.koepsellfh.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Pig racing entertains crowd at Mauston Porkfest

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News