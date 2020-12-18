Schneider, Adeline

BEAVER DAM – Adeline Schneider, age 92, a life-long resident of Beaver Dam, passed away on the morning of Dec. 17, 2020. Her daughter was at her side as she quietly left for her eternal reward.

Adeline was born on Nov. 18, 1928, to Otto and Alma (Weckward) Umland in Beaver Dam, Wis. She worked for 46 years at Weyenberg Shoe Company in Beaver Dam. Adeline was a great mother and a loving, gentle, and caring person. She delivered Meals-on-Wheels into her late 80s. She enjoyed family, friends, gardening, cooking, crafts, and traveling in her retirement years. A trip to Hawaii was her favorite of the trips she enjoyed. Adeline will be sadly missed, but her remarkable spirit will live on forever.

Adeline is survived by her son, Robert (Doris) Schneider of Lumberton, N.C.; her daughter, Christine Schneider of Beaver Dam; and her sisters, Verna Hayes and Margaret (Glenn) Luck, both of Beaver Dam. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Orville Schneider; and her sisters, Leona Hupf and Marcella Glover.