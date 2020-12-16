Schneider, Leo

The Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lyndon Station, Wis., with Father Clayton Elmhorst celebrating. A visitation was held at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Burial was at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Kildare Township, Wis.

Leo was born Dec. 12, 1930, in Mauston, Wis., the son of Anthony and Martha (Halewinski) Schneider. In October of 1963 he was married to Phyllis Weires, who passed in 2002. Leo was a lifelong farmer and avid gardener and loved to bring his goods to the farmers market every summer. He also enjoyed having visitors out to the farm to admire his garden and fruit trees. Leo was on the Kildare township board for 36 years and was also on the cemetery committee; he worked on the highway crew when the interstate was being constructed, and he worked for Domann Feed Mill in Mauston, Wis., for many years. Leo was a dog lover and had two trusting companions, named Pupski and Juno.