Schneider, William "Bill"

WAUPUN - William R. Schneider, age 99, of Waupun, passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living Center.

Bill was born on Oct. 1, 1921, the son of Fred and Anna (Rake) Schneider of Beaver Dam, Wis. He received his education in the Beaver Dam school system, graduating from Beaver Dam High School, Class of 1939, where he was a two-sport letterman. After graduation Bill worked in construction work.

When Pearl Harbor occurred, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard, serving on a destroyer for four years, seeing action in all three areas of conflict, and attaining the rate of Chief Gunner's mate. After his discharge in 1946, he returned to Beaver Dam where he married Mildred Kolb. While in Beaver Dam he was player manager of the Beaver Dam City baseball team, playing in Rock River League. Bill worked for Monarch Range until moving to Brandon, Wis., in 1949. In 1951, he was appointed to the position of Rural Letter Carrier, R1. out of Brandon, a position he held for 30 years, retiring in 1981.

Bill was quite active in community affairs. He was the village treasurer for 23 years. He was the past president of the Grand Kiwanis Club, and also the past president of St. Brenden's Catholic Church council. He was also a well-known sports official in the Brandon and Fond du Lac area.