Schob, Roberta Marie

FOND DU LAC—Roberta Marie Schob (Fiebelkorn), 63 of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on January 15, 2021 at Hospice Home of Hope.

Roberta was born on October 8, 1957 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin to Patricia M. (Danen) and Robert C. Fiebelkorn. She graduated Beaver Dam High School in 1977. She went on to school at MPTC in Fond du Lac and graduated in 1978 with a certificate of Health Unit Coordinator. She was employed at St. Agnes Hospital for 32 years and held a position on the Recruiting Committee and other numerous committees.

She was married to Mark Schob on September 11, 1993 at Sacred Heart Church, Fond du Lac, WI. Along the way Roberta had numerous interests which included art, music, cooking, camping, going to wineries, and loved celebrating the holidays. She planned numerous vacations and loved going to different countries and their seeing their life styles.