Schob, Roberta Marie

FOND DU LAC—Roberta Marie Schob (Fiebelkorn), 63 of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on January 15, 2021 at Hospice Home of Hope.
Roberta was born on October 8, 1957 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin to Patricia M. (Danen) and Robert C. Fiebelkorn. She graduated Beaver Dam High School in 1977. She went on to school at MPTC in Fond du Lac and graduated in 1978 with a certificate of Health Unit Coordinator. She was employed at St. Agnes Hospital for 32 years and held a position on the Recruiting Committee and other numerous committees.
She was married to Mark Schob on September 11, 1993 at Sacred Heart Church, Fond du Lac, WI. Along the way Roberta had numerous interests which included art, music, cooking, camping, going to wineries, and loved celebrating the holidays. She planned numerous vacations and loved going to different countries and their seeing their life styles.
Roberta is survived by her loving husband, Mark Schob and her dog Rudii, sisters Pamela Warber, Appleton, WI, Catherine “Katie” (Bob) White, Beaver Dam, WI, Beth Dorn, Janesville, WI, brother Charles (Bobbette) Fiebelkorn, aunt & godmother, Judeann (Donaz) Maslinski, Ashwaubenon, WI. mother-in-law Joanne Schob, brother-in-law Chuck (Ann) Schob, sister-in laws: Mary and Rodney Baumann, Marcia and Mark Dreifurst, Lori and Todd Chadwick, Julie and John Arthur, and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Patricia & Robert Fiebelkorn, loving dog Murphy, father-in-law Dale Schob, brother-in-law David Dorn, sister-in-law Theresa Kulibert, grandparents and aunts and uncles.
Our deep gratitude to the staff at St. Agnes Hospital and Hospice Home of Hope for taking such great care of Roberta. Donations can be made to the Hospice Home of Hope.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 678 Western Ave., Fond du Lac, WI 54935. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. Celebration of Life is being planned at a later date.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
() entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)