Schoeffel, Eugene Clarence "Jake"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BEAVER DAM - On Sunday, May 3, 2020, Eugene "Jake" Schoeffel, age 94, passed away suddenly yet peacefully at the Clearview Assisted Living Facility in Juneau.

He is preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Emiline, his wife Gloria and daughter Gail Noe. He is survived by daughters Dottie Browne of Beaver Dam, Kathy Gardner (Steve) of Madison; son-in-law David Noe of Horicon; and grandchildren Amy Thomson (Mark) of Hales Corners, Jason Noe (Mary) of Sarasota Florida and John Noe (Brandy) of Beaver Dam. He also enjoyed the smiles, love and laughter from his many great grandchildren.

Jake was born on April 9, 1926 in the same house in Beaver Dam where he lived in until he moved to Clearview in the fall of 2017. Jake joined the U.S. Navy shortly after the attack on Pearl Harbor and served in the South Pacific until his discharge in September of 1945. He was a very proud member of both the VFW and American Legion. Jake was married to Gloria (Rodgers) May 7, 1949 at St. Peters Catholic church in Beaver Dam.