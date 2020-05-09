Schoeffel, Eugene Clarence "Jake"

BEAVER DAM - On Sunday, May 3, 2020, Eugene "Jake" Schoeffel, age 94, passed away suddenly yet peacefully at the Clearview Assisted Living Facility in Juneau.
He is preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Emiline, his wife Gloria and daughter Gail Noe. He is survived by daughters Dottie Browne of Beaver Dam, Kathy Gardner (Steve) of Madison; son-in-law David Noe of Horicon; and grandchildren Amy Thomson (Mark) of Hales Corners, Jason Noe (Mary) of Sarasota Florida and John Noe (Brandy) of Beaver Dam. He also enjoyed the smiles, love and laughter from his many great grandchildren.
Jake was born on April 9, 1926 in the same house in Beaver Dam where he lived in until he moved to Clearview in the fall of 2017. Jake joined the U.S. Navy shortly after the attack on Pearl Harbor and served in the South Pacific until his discharge in September of 1945. He was a very proud member of both the VFW and American Legion. Jake was married to Gloria (Rodgers) May 7, 1949 at St. Peters Catholic church in Beaver Dam.
Jake spent most of his adult life working construction and was proud to be part of building the Badger Army Ammunition Plant in Merrimac and City Hall in Beaver Dam. Spring and summer was his favorite time of year. In May, he planted the family garden with Gloria and his daughters at their home on Henry Street. Memorial Day weekend he saluted his fallen friends and never missed the Indianapolis 500 "Gentlemen, Start Your Engines!" Jake cheered for the Milwaukee Braves and Brewers while enjoying a Rechek's brat and a cold Miller High Life. And who will ever forget the legendary Fourth of July celebrations on Henry Street "what fireworks officer?" In August, he reminisced with family and friends about the "good old days" at the Dodge County Fair while enjoying a corn dog and cold lemonade. Every Labor Day weekend he dreaded the upcoming winter but always looked forward to the Green Bay Packers and Badger football.
The family wants to send hugs, kisses and huge thanks to the entire staff at Clearview. You spoiled Jake rotten which he enjoyed immensely; you will always be part of our family.
In light of the current circumstances, a small memorial gathering for immediate family members only is planned.
Jake's wishes were that memorial donations go to veterans in need. Please send these in his name to: Koepsell Funeral Home N7199 North Crystal Lake Rd., Beaver Dam WI 53916. These will be distributed to both the VFW and American Legions of Beaver Dam.
Sunrise, Sunset or Full Moon our hearts are filled with joy because your spirit is soaring free and high now. With our Heavenly Father's hand you can once again walk together with Gloria and Gail, hear their laughter and see their smiling faces. The Angels will always shine upon you, peace be with you Jake.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.
