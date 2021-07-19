Schoeffel, Harold A.

Harold Arthur Schoeffel was born on August 23, 1927 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin to the late Arthur and Hattie (Umland) Schoeffel. On August 30, 1952, he was united in marriage with Carolyn Kirchoff at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Juneau. Harold was a life-long farmer on the family farm of three generations. He and his wife were avid polka dancers and enjoyed many trips together. After retiring from milking, Harold helped other farmers in the area. He helped with St. John’s Juneau elderly communion. He was employed by the Town of Oak Grove and was an annual volunteer at the Bethesda Fair. Harold’s hobbies included Sheepshead, dancing, traveling, old tractors, and antique power shows, to name a few. He always made time for socializing at the Beaver Dam Senior Center and the YMCA.

A special thank you to all the staff at the Beaver Dam Health Care Center. The staff truly made Harold a part of their family and treated him with respect and love. They were his only physical family during the year of covid precautions. We are forever grateful. Thank you to the hospice staff that assisted Harold in his last days as he waited to enter Heaven. Each of you who helped care for him brought him comfort and support. Thank you to the St. John’s Pastoral Staff and the church volunteers who provided God’s word and Communion during his stay in the nursing home; he looked forward to every visit. God Bless all of you. Each of you held a special place in Harold’s heart, and in ours. You will always be remembered for your kindness.