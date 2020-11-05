Schoemann, Joseph Arthur

BEAVER DAM - Joseph Arthur Schoemann, 62, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the UW Hospital in Madison.

A private family memorial service will take place at Peace Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam with the Rev. Mark Wenzel officiating.

Joe was born the son of Arthur and Patricia (Morris) Schoemann on May 1, 1958, in Milwaukee. Joe received his associate degree in computer science from MATC. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Joe enjoyed going fishing, watching the Green Bay Packers and watching movies on Saturday nights. He liked going out to eat and politics. Joe had a big heart and always contributed to St. Jude's, ministries and people in need. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.

During his working years he was employed by Service Master of Watertown, Schwans Sales, Custom Products, and Watertown Metals. Joe enjoyed working and meeting new people.

Joe is survived by his brother and sisters, Margaret (Martin) Schroeder of North Fond du Lac, Lester (Nancy) Schoemann of Waterloo and Diane (Mark) Topp of Fort Atkinson; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends; and his dog, Humphrey. He was preceded in death by his parents.