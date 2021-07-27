Scholes, Lester Elmer

PORTAGE – Lester Elmer Scholes, 86, of Portage, passed away suddenly Friday, July 9, 2021.

Lester was born on Dec. 17, 1934, in Endeavor, Wis., the son of Elmer and Mary (Rood) Scholes. He married Janet Packard on Feb. 10, 1956, in Portage, Wis. She preceded him in death on April 5, 2020.

He is survived by two children, Jim (Mary) Scholes, Wausau, and Dorthey (Jim) Watson, Portage; his grandsons, Jess Watson, Adam (Jeanna) Scholes, and Nick Scholes; his granddaughter, Kasey (Tim Blau); his great-grandkids, Bella Watson, Ella Scholes, Oliver Scholes, Jade, Liam and Aiden Blau; his sisters, Helen Gray, Barbara Cummings, and Ramona Weiss; his brothers-in-law, Jerry (Sara) Packard and Bill Timme; his sister-in-law, Jane Cruckson; nieces, nephews, many other near relatives and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Jay and Jessie Packard; his wife, Janet; his sisters, Dorthey Murray, Margie Gray, and Mildred Wilcox; and sister-in-law, JoAnn Timme.

In accordance with Lester's wishes, there will not be any services held.

The family would like to extend a thank you to Hamilton Park Place.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to an organization of your choice, or the Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.