Schoppenhorst, Kathleene Helen (Cleary)

SPRINGTOWN, Texas//PORTAGE– Kathleene Helen (Cleary) Schoppenhorst, of Portage, Wis., passed away peacefully at her home in Springtown, Texas, on Nov. 17, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Kathy was born on April 3, 1952, to Gilbert and Helen (Taylor) Cleary in Portage, Wis. Raised in Briggsville, she graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1970. Kathy was united in matrimony to John Schoppenhorst on Oct. 8, 1976, and had two children. They moved to Texas in December 1996, where Kathy worked at GTE//Verizon until she retired.

Kathy prided herself as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother of seven. She spent countless hours watching videos with her grandchildren, listening to their stories and Facetiming with them.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 45 years, John; son, Peter (Aracely) Schoppenhorst; daughter, Amanda (TJ) Pullen; and seven grandchildren, Madison Schoppenhorst (Christopher Greathouse), Haziel Ruiz, Ismael Ruiz, Cooper Schoppenhorst, Hunter Pullen, Adalia Schoppenhorst and McKenna Pullen. She is also survived by sisters, Marge (Paul) Palzkill and Philomena Hanna; brothers-in-law, Jim (Nancy) Schoppenhorst, Gary (Janet) Schoppenhorst, and Rick (Kim) Schoppenhorst; and many nieces and nephews.