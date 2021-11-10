Schorer, Peyton Holly

KAUKAUNA—Peyton Holly Schorer, of Kaukauna, age 17, passed on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, as the result of a motorcycle accident. She was born in Syracuse, N.Y., on July 8, 2004, the daughter of Cale Schorer and Aimee Lebied. Peyton was currently a senior at Kimberly High School and previously attended West Genesee High School in Camillus, N.Y. She lived every day to the fullest and loved animals, but her true passion was dance. She started dancing at age 4 and never stopped. Peyton was a light in every room she entered. She was giving of herself and loved helping others in any way she could.
Peyton is survived by her parents, Aimee Lebied of Syracuse, N.Y., and Cale (Tanya Cox) Schorer of Kaukauna; her brother, Jaxson Schorer of Syracuse; step-siblings, Kolby and Callie Cox of Kaukauna; and additionally, her grandparents, Holly and Peter Lebied Sr., Deborah Schorer, and William C. (Pat) Schorer III; her aunts and uncles, PJ (Riki) Lebied, Angel (Josh) Kennedy, and Amber (Chris) Loveless; and her cousins, Isaiah, Mayer, Mariah, and Marissa. She is further survived by many friends.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, Oct. 19, and Wednesday, Oct. 20, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church. Her funeral Mass was held at the church on Wednesday, Oct. 20, with the Rev. Ronald Belitz officiating and the Rev. Monsignor James Vanden Hogen concelebrating and Deacon Bruce Corey assisting. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established.
