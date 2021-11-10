Schorer, Peyton Holly

KAUKAUNA—Peyton Holly Schorer, of Kaukauna, age 17, passed on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, as the result of a motorcycle accident. She was born in Syracuse, N.Y., on July 8, 2004, the daughter of Cale Schorer and Aimee Lebied. Peyton was currently a senior at Kimberly High School and previously attended West Genesee High School in Camillus, N.Y. She lived every day to the fullest and loved animals, but her true passion was dance. She started dancing at age 4 and never stopped. Peyton was a light in every room she entered. She was giving of herself and loved helping others in any way she could.