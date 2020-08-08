Schraufnagel, Aurelia M.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOMIRA - Aurelia M. Schraufnagel, age 95, of Lomira, Wis., and formerly of Mayville, passed away on Aug. 7, 2020, at Hope Senior Living in Lomira.

There will be a private funeral Mass for immediate family at St. Mary's Church in Mayville with the Rev. Fr. Tom Biersack presiding. Inurnment will take place in St Mary's Cemetery in Mayville.

Aurelia was born on Dec. 26, 1924, to Albert and Ida (Troll) Vollmer in the township of Leroy. She was united in marriage to Clarence Schraufnagel on May 8, 1948, at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Leroy. Aurelia retired from Maysteel in 1981, where she was employed as an assembler. Aurelia was a member of St Mary's parish in Mayville. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, cooking, card games, and casino visits.

Aurelia is survived by her children, Steven (Lora) Schraufnagel of Janesville, Stanley (Mary-Alice) Schraufnagel of River Falls, and Karen (Joel) Breselow of Mayville; six grandchildren, Chad Schraufnagel, Erin Zimmerman, Nick Schraufnagel, Brendan Barbieri, Corrine Schraufnagel, and Daniel Schraufnagel; two great-grandchildren, Zach and Noah; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.