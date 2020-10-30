Schraufnagel, Mae V.

MAYVILLE - Mae V. Schraufnagel, age 94, of Mayville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Mayville.

Mae was born the daughter of Albert and Frances (Hartman) Pieper on May 24, 1926, in Mayville, Wis. Mae was united in marriage to Linus A. Schraufnagel on June 2, 1945, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, LeRoy. Mae was a lifelong member of St. Andrew Catholic Church, Leroy.

She worked for the Mayville Shoe Factory, Naber's Grocery Store, Kollman's Korner and the Wild Goose Inn. In her spare time, Mae enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, especially playing Hearts with the great-grandkids. She also liked casino games and really enjoyed playing the Grasshopper game with the great-grandkids. Mae will fondly be remembered for her canning and cooking skills, especially her frosted cut-out cookies, blueberry torte and apple slices.