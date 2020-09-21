Schraufnagel, Marcella Hertha

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MAYVILLE - Marcella Hertha Schraufnagel, (nee Fischer), 93, of Mayville passed away peacefully in her sleep at Hope Health & Rehabilitation Center in Lomira on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

Marcella was born on Feb. 23, 1927, in Mayville, to Walter and Alvina (Lindemann) Fischer. She attended grade school in Mayville and graduated from Mayville High School in 1945. Marcella married Richard F. Schraufnagel on Oct. 5, 1946. Together, they lived on their farm outside Mayville where they raised three children.

Marcella was a lifelong member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mayville. She enjoyed playing sports, especially basketball in high school, and played the drums in the marching band. She continued with city league softball and bowling until her midlife. Marcella enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing, as well as playing cards and time spent with friends.

Marcella is survived by her son, Scott Schraufnagel of Mayville; daughter, Sonia (Kevin) Pelot of Fond du Lac; daughter-in-law, Patti Schraufnagel of Sevierville, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Christina (Mark) Miller, Joshua (Becca) Schraufnagel, Brett Schraufnagel, Taylor Pelot, and Morgan Pelot; great-grandchildren, Ali Miller, Hannah Cline, Brody Schraufnagel, and Lexi Schraufnagel; her sister, MaryAnn Treichel; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.