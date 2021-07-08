Schrauth, Myron R.

BEAVER DAM - Myron R. Schrauth, loving husband of Carolyn, father of four, and grandfather of two, passed away on July 7, 2021. He was 89 years old.
A memorial gathering for Myron will be held on Tuesday, July 20, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam. A memorial service will begin at 1 p.m., with the Deacon Ed Cody officiating. Inurnment will be at St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery in LeRoy, Wis.
Born on Aug. 13, 1931, in LeRoy, Wis., to Loretta (Bonack) and Roman Schrauth, Myron graduated from Mayville High School and later attended Dodge County Teacher's College. He settled in Beaver Dam, where he married Carolyn Scharpf on Nov. 27, 1963, and raised four daughters.
He taught for several years at Lannon School before changing careers to work as an inventory control manager at Metal Fab in Beaver Dam, where he remained until he retired after 40 years of service. In retirement, Myron took a position at St. Vincent de Paul in Beaver Dam, pricing glassware and assisting with odds and ends. He worked there for 20 years until his second retirement a few years ago.
Myron had a lifelong passion for antiques. He enjoyed auctions and collecting. The thrill of the hunt and a well-negotiated bargain took him to flea markets, junk shops, and auctions across the state. His vintage postcard and silver spoon collections, particularly, were a source of great pride and enjoyment for him.
He also enjoyed traveling. He sailed Lake Superior on an ore boat with Carolyn, traveled with his good friend, Father Melvin Breit (who passed in 2010), to Sicily and Rome, and with his family to Ireland. He looked forward to yearly family vacations "Up North," listening for the loons, watching for eagles, and keeping the fire going.
Food was another passion—making good meals, eating at good restaurants, and canning dilly beans and chili sauce. He was a master at making cream candy and his homemade chex-mix is the stuff of legends.
Myron was a devout and lifelong Catholic. He was a member of St. Patrick's and later St. Katherine Drexel, where he was often seen with his family in his favorite spot in the first pew or singing in the choir.
Myron is survived by his sister, Jeanette Oechsner; and his four daughters, Claire (Eric) Oestreicher of Waukesha, Kay (Craig Sines) Schrauth of Madison, Kristin (Jason Van Dyke) Schrauth of Washington, D.C., and Sara Schrauth of Beaver Dam. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Caroline and Hunter Oestreicher; as well as several nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn; and his parents, Loretta and Roman.
In lieu of flowers, Myron would have wanted you to relax and have nice gin martini while talking about the local news. Donations in his name can also be made to Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre (BDACT.org), Friends of Horicon Marsh (HoriconMarsh.org), or the Swan Park Restoration efforts (BeaverDamACF.com/becomeadonor.html).
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
