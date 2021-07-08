Schrauth, Myron R.

He also enjoyed traveling. He sailed Lake Superior on an ore boat with Carolyn, traveled with his good friend, Father Melvin Breit (who passed in 2010), to Sicily and Rome, and with his family to Ireland. He looked forward to yearly family vacations "Up North," listening for the loons, watching for eagles, and keeping the fire going.

Food was another passion—making good meals, eating at good restaurants, and canning dilly beans and chili sauce. He was a master at making cream candy and his homemade chex-mix is the stuff of legends.

Myron was a devout and lifelong Catholic. He was a member of St. Patrick's and later St. Katherine Drexel, where he was often seen with his family in his favorite spot in the first pew or singing in the choir.

Myron is survived by his sister, Jeanette Oechsner; and his four daughters, Claire (Eric) Oestreicher of Waukesha, Kay (Craig Sines) Schrauth of Madison, Kristin (Jason Van Dyke) Schrauth of Washington, D.C., and Sara Schrauth of Beaver Dam. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Caroline and Hunter Oestreicher; as well as several nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn; and his parents, Loretta and Roman.