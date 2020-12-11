Schreiber, Gene A.

RANDOLPH - Gene A. Schreiber, 81, of Randolph, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

Gene was born the son of Almer and Lydia (Meyer) Schreiber on Aug. 13, 1939, in Beaver Dam. He was a 1957 graduate of Beaver Dam High School and received his degree in accounting from Madison Business College. Gene served his country in the U.S. Army and later the Wisconsin National Guard. He was married to Phyllis L. Frederick on June 17, 1967, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fox Lake. Gene worked as the town assessor for the township of Westford and sold real estate for Stan's Realty in Beaver Dam. He retired from the Randolph Post Office as a rural mail carrier.

Gene was a member of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church in Randolph. He had a love of the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing, as well as camping with his family. Gene enjoyed traveling with his wife, Phyllis, and taking casino trips. He had a love of convertibles and owned many throughout his life. He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan and especially loved watching his son's and grandchildren's sporting events.