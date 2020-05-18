Schreiber, Phyllis L.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RANDOLPH - Phyllis L. Schreiber, 74, of Randolph passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

Phyllis was born the daughter of Wilbur and Delores (Serrahn) Frederick on Jan. 13, 1946 at the Lutheran Hospital in Beaver Dam. She was a 1963 graduate of Waupun High School. She was married to Gene A. Schreiber on June 17, 1967 at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Fox Lake. Phyllis was employed with Bank One in Beaver Dam and later with Nancy's Notions in Beaver Dam until her retirement.

On Jan. 13, 1946, Phyllis began her walk with the Lord where she was baptized at St. John's Lutheran in Burnett and later confirmed at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Fox Lake. She continued as a faithful member of Frieden's Ev. Lutheran Church in Randolph for many years. Phyllis loved being a homemaker as well as sewing and crocheting. She enjoyed taking casino trips, traveling throughout the U.S. and spending some winters in southern California. Phyllis enjoyed the outdoors both taking pontoon rides and snowmobiling. She cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren.