Schreiber, Roy

RANDOLPH - On Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, Roy Schreiber, a loving husband and father of three children, passed away peacefully three days after his 97th birthday.
Roy was born on Nov. 13, 1924, in Randolph, Wis., to William and Hazel Schreiber. He graduated from Randolph High School and attended two years of vocational school in Beaver Dam, Wis.
Roy entered military service in April 1943 and served in the European theater from June 1943 and separated from the service in December 1945. He was assigned to Gen. Omar Bradley headquarters' staff. Upon returning from service Roy worked with his father, William, in construction and purchased the business from him five years later. He operated his business as Roy Schreiber Construction until 1982. He was also a co-owner of Royal Lumber Yards Inc. from 1958 through 1982.
On Oct. 12, 1947, Roy married Bernice Born at the County Line Lutheran Church in Dodge County, Wis., and enjoyed a wonderful life over 68 years. Roy and Bernice loved their Lord Jesus Christ. Their strong faith showed through in their stewardship to the church and giving from the heart to many charities. Travel was a passion, and they visited many countries. Spending time with relatives and friends was their priority. Attending family events was always a must. They raised two sons, Gregory and David, and one daughter, Mary Fay. Our parents had a special place in their heart for Christian Anders, an AFS student who spent the year with our family. They told Christian, you are now an adopted son of ours.
Roy and Bernice retired to Oshkosh, Wis., and in 2016 they moved to MorningStar Senior Living in Boise, Idaho.
Roy's strong work ethic and internal drive has been recognized by all. His workday was typically longer than most others. His strong work ethic didn't deter him from finding time to become fully involved in activities of his children. In his later years he was always curious and asking about his nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. He had a strong sense of giving back to the community and his church. He served on the church board of Friedens Lutheran Church. He also served on the Randolph village council for 10 years and served as a volunteer fire fighter for 33 years. He is a lifetime member of VFW Post 9510 at Randolph, Wis. Roy had an insatiable curiosity. He was either driving or walking to explore something that caught his eye, often to the humor and sometimes frustration of the family. He loved talking with people and learning about them. Roy was admired by many, and people tended to gravitate towards him. The family kiddingly called him the pied piper of MorningStar residence.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, William and Hazel; his loving wife, Bernice Bertha Born (Schreiber); two sisters, Illa and Helen; one brother, Iral; sons-in-law, Jerry Surateaux and Elmer Lattimer; and sister-in-law, Barbara (Heally) Schreiber. He is survived by his three children, Gregory, David, and Mary Fay (Pinnow). He is also survived by six nieces and nephews, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Dec. 4, at CROSS OF CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH in Boise at 11656 W. McMillan Road. Visitation hours will begin at 10 a.m. for one hour and service begins at 11 a.m. Lunch will follow in the hall. A "Celebration of Life" to intern Roy's ashes along side his wife, Bernice, at the cemetery in Randolph, Wis., will take place in early summer of 2022.
In lieu of gifts, Roy would prefer that you donate to the church or your favorite charity.
