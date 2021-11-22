Schreiber, Roy

Roy’s strong work ethic and internal drive has been recognized by all. His workday was typically longer than most others. His strong work ethic didn’t deter him from finding time to become fully involved in activities of his children. In his later years he was always curious and asking about his nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. He had a strong sense of giving back to the community and his church. He served on the church board of Friedens Lutheran Church. He also served on the Randolph village council for ten years and served as a volunteer fire fighter for thirty-three years. He is a lifetime member of VFW Post 9510 at Randolph, Wis. Roy had an insatiable curiosity. He was either driving or walking to explore something that caught his eye often to the humor and sometimes frustration of the family. He loved talking with people and learning about them. Roy was admired by many, and people tended to gravitate towards him. The family kiddingly called him the pied piper of MorningStar residence.