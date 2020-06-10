Schroeder, Brenda Lee

Brenda Lee Schroeder, age 67, of Camp Douglas, WI passed away on June 6, 2020. She grew up in rural Camp Douglas, WI. She was the daughter of Duane Eldon Schroeder and Genevieve Hilda Swoger and was born on April 29, 1953 in Mauston, WI. She started her school days at Orange Mills and from there to Hustler Middle School and graduated from New Lisbon High School. She attended the University of La Crosse and received a degree in Elementary Education. She taught for 37 years in the Mauston School District. During her childhood she help with the farm and participated in 4-H receiving many awards for her projects. She especially enjoyed traveling throughout Europe with her parents. As a member of the Juneau County Homemakers she relished volunteering at the Juneau County Fair. After she retired, she enjoyed attending Overture Center events in Madison with friends. Her cat Middy was a beloved companion.