WAUPUN - Darryl Schroeder, 86, of Waupun, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac. He had a huge heart and will be greatly missed.

Darryl was born Nov. 25, 1934, in Beaver Dam, Wis., the son of Arthur and Beatrice Kline Schroeder. Darryl was employed with Capital City Tree Experts for four years, Maysteel in Mayville for four years, and then became employed at John Deere in Horicon and retired after 29 years. Darryl married Mary Dougherty in Oshkosh. The couple had two children, Jimmy and Lori. On Jan. 22, 1972, he married Jackelene "Jackie" Plovy Siedschlag in Waupun. The couple resided in Waupun all their married lives.

Darryl is survived by his daughter, Lori Schroeder of Oshkosh; three step-children, Brenda (Tim) Bartow of Waupun, Bruce (Deborah) Siedschlag of New London, and Billy Siedschlag of Waupun; five grandchildren, Mary Jo (Jason) Pick, Daniel (Katy) Bartow, Sarah Bartow, Grace Bartow, and Lacey (Tim) Peterson; three great-grandchildren, Addison Pick, Aiden Pick, and Charlotte Bartow; and a brother, David Schroeder. He is further survived by special friends, Pat and Vicky Roedl, who held a special place in his heart.