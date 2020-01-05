Schroeder, David H.

You have free articles remaining.
NORTH FREEDOM - David H. Schroeder, age 71 years, of North Freedom, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Hospice House, in Baraboo, after a courageous battle with brain cancer. He passed away peacefully with family by his side. He will be missed dearly by his wife, Vicki, of 34 years; his daughter; grandchildren; as well as other family and friends. No services are being held. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)