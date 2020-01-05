Schroeder, David H.
NORTH FREEDOM - David H. Schroeder, age 71 years, of North Freedom, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Hospice House, in Baraboo, after a courageous battle with brain cancer. He passed away peacefully with family by his side. He will be missed dearly by his wife, Vicki, of 34 years; his daughter; grandchildren; as well as other family and friends. No services are being held. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.

