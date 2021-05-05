Schroeder, Evelyn Marie

NEW LISBON - Evelyn Marie Schroeder, age 69, of New Lisbon, Wis., died Thursday, April 15, 2021, at her home, following a brief battle with cancer.

A celebration of life service is planned for later this summer.

Evelyn was born Oct. 1, 1951, in Milwaukee, Wis., to John and Myrtle (Meyer) Wade. She married William Schroeder on Sept. 16, 2000, in Friendship, Wis. Evelyn enjoyed hunting, fishing, arts and crafts, painting, gardening, and decorating for holidays.

Evelyn was a member of the snowmobile club and bowling clubs.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Suzy. Survivors include her husband, William Schroeder of New Lisbon, Wis.; sons, Kelly Baker of Fort Atkinson, Wis., Mike Baker of Fort Atkinson, Wis., and Shane Baker of Janesville, Wis.; sisters, Laureen, Maureen, Kathy, and Barb; brothers, Jimmy and Guy; and sisters, Rose, Carol, Delores, Connie, and Jeanene. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.