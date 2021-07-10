Schroeder, Norman Eugene

BARABOO/WILMINGTON, N.C. - Norman Eugene Schroeder, a former resident of Baraboo, Wis., passed away last June 2020. The epidemic required a postponement of his memorial, which will take place this Aug. 8 in Wilmington, N.C., where last he resided.
Norman is survived by his wife, Florence; four children, Roxann (Sean Craig), Vicki (Mike Rizzo), Marianne (Tom Morrison) and Roger (Paula Schroeder); numerous grandchildren, Katherine and Christopher Rizzo, Ciara Craig, Ashley and Patrick Morrison, Nicolena Schroeder, and Sarah Hraban-Humfleet; and two great-grandchildren, Avery and Isabella. He is remembered with great love and is missed by family and friends.
