 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Schroeder, Robert T.
0 entries

Schroeder, Robert T.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BARABOO - Robert T. Schroeder, age 57, of Baraboo, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. He was born on April 13, 1964, in Reedsburg, Wis., the son of Larry and Donna (Bass) Schroeder. He had been employed by the U.S. Postal Service as a rural postal carrier. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Robert is survived by his brother, William "Bill" (Dawn) Schroeder of Texas; nieces; and nephews, along with other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, at the FARBER FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg, with the Rev. David Karow officiating. Visitation will be on Friday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be made in St. John Cemetery in Rock Springs.

Schroeder, Robert T.

Robert T. Schroeder

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This ‘Cotton Castle’ in Turkey could have healing powers

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News