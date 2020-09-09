Schroeder, Ruth May

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MAUSTON - Ruth May Schroeder, age 88, was taken home to our Lord on Aug. 15, 2020, under the care and at the home of her loving daughter, Martha West, in Mauston. Ruth was born to Julius Emil and Helen (Mill) Rossin in Chicago, Ill., on May 20, 1932. She became a child of God through the sacrament of Holy Baptism on June 12, 1932, at Zion Lutheran Church in Summit, Ill. She was confirmed in her faith on April 14, 1946, at Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chicago, Ill. She graduated from Concordia Lutheran grade school on June 16, 1946.

In the spring of 1947, Ruth's family moved to Mauston, Wis., and became members of St Paul's Lutheran Church. She grew up with her three brothers, Richard, Raymond and Robert (deceased). Ruth graduated from Mauston High School on June 1, 1950.

Being a faithful member of St. Paul's, Ruth considered regular attendance a personal commitment. She was a member of the ladies aid and served the church in many capacities.

Ruth married Robert L. Schroeder at St. Paul's Lutheran church on Sept. 10, 1955, by Pastor Albert A. Winter.

In her early days, Ruth worked at the Mauston Creamery. She became a devoted home maker and was a blessed mother of her three adopted children. Later in life, she proudly worked for many years being the bookkeeper for OJ Navis' businesses in Mauston.