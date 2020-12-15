Schrofer, Jeffrey S. "Jeff"

BARABOO - Jeff S. Schrofer passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born Sept. 22, 1955, to Peter Schrofer and Phyllis Hilden-Mack.
He is survived by his sisters, Joni (Dennis) Howery, Betty Brietzman (Lenny) and Cheri Slaney; brother, Eldred (Charmaine) Schrofer; daughters, Shelly (Wesley) Wargolet and Rhonda (Ed) Pfluger; sons, Dale Huffstutler, Joe (Carla) Huffstutler and Charlie (Kathy) Huffstutler; grandkids; nieces; nephews; and close friend, Jenny Volbrect.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Peter Schrofer and Phyllis Mack; wife, Joyce Schrofer; three brothers; and a sister.
Jeff was a logger and construction worker after serving active duty in the U.S. Army. In his free time, he enjoyed old cars, fishing, good music and the company of his many friends. Jeff's laugh, humor and generous ways will be missed.
There will be a public visitation on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at REDLIN FUNERAL HOME from 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. with military honors being held at 3:30. Face masks and social distancing will be enforced.
Jeff will be buried at Walnut Hill Cemetery next to his wife in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family and sent to the funeral home to be forwarded to the family: 401 Madison Ave., Baraboo, WI 53913.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
() entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)