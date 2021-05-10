Schueller, Steven P.

SPENCER—Steven P. Schueller, age 72, of Loyal, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center.

A Memorial Service will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Loyal with Rev. Dan Zimmerman officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Thursday from 10:30 AM until time of services. The honor of pallbearer belongs to Justin Schueller, Spencer Schueller, Joshua Schueller and Troy Schueller.

Steve was born on November 13, 1948, in Marshfield, the son of Roman and Betty (Muir) Schueller. After graduation, he was employed at The Trek Company based in Waterloo and Marshall, Wis., and in custodial services as a janitor at Columbus Public School System located in Columbus, Wis. On August 2, 1969, he was united in marriage to Susan Hensler at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Waterloo, Wis.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Loyal. In his spare time Steve was an avid sportsman in that he loved deer hunting during the 9-day gun season or heading to Canada and Lake Michigan for fishing trips making memories with family and friends to last a lifetime.