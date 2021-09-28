Schuett, Sharon Kay

REEDSBURG - Mrs. Sharon Kay Schuett, of Reedsburg, Wis., was born on Aug. 13, 1947, in Richland Center, Richland County, Wis., to the late Elwin Barney and Lucille Alvira (Scott) Tyler. Sharon went to be with Jesus, at age 74, on Sept. 26, 2021, at Reedsburg Area Medical Center, Reedsburg, Wis. She graduated from Webb High School in Reedsburg and was lovingly known to her classmates as "Shorty." On June 11, 1966, she was united in marriage to Robert James Fry at the Church of God in Reedsburg. To their union they were blessed with five daughters. Later she married her lifelong friend, Stephen Lane Schuett, on March 23, 1991, in Nashua, Iowa.

She spent all of her life in Wisconsin. Sharon was a longtime member of the Reedsburg Church of God and continued to be so up until her passing. She spent her early adult years as a nursery and Sunday school teacher. Sharon enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, and other family, planting flowers, tending her houseplants, doing crafts and spending time with family.

She is survived by daughters, Michelle (Chris) Ryan of Portage, Wis., Peggy (Anthony) Dahler of Reedsburg, Wis., Dawn (Pat Miller) Laridaen of Wonewoc, Wis., and Sheri Hunt of Comanche, Okla. Sharon is further survived by three sisters, 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.