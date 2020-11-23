Schultz, Alphonse H. "Buddy"

MAYVILLE—Alphonse H. “Buddy” Schultz, 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Hope Health and Rehab in Lomira.

A graveside service for Alphonse will take place on Saturday, December 5th at 10 a.m. with Pastor Sara Gillespie officiating at Graceland Cemetery in Mayville. Military honors will be conducted by the Mayville American Legion Post #69.

Alphonse was born the son of Alfons and Dorothy (Collien) Schultz on July 25, 1929 in Mayville. He was a 1947 graduate of Mayville High School. Buddy then joined the US Army where he served in the Korean Conflict. On November 14, 1953 he was united in marriage with Lucille R. Wittenberger in Richfield, WI. Alphonse retired from John Deere doing research and development.

He was a member of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville. Buddy was a member of the Mayville American Legion Post #69. He enjoyed fishing, going up north, gardening and playing cards.