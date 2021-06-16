Schultz, Anne

WILTON - After a full life dedicated to caring for others, Anne Schultz, 66, of rural Wilton, was welcomed into heaven on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Born in Burlington, Wis., in 1955, to R. Duane Sr. and Margaret "Peg" (Badenoch) Perry, Anne was a member of the Burlington High School Class of 1973. Following graduation, she earned degrees from both Oak Hills Christian College in Bemidji, Minn., and the nursing school at Gateway Technical College in southeastern Wisconsin. She began her nursing career at Burlington Memorial Hospital. On Dec. 4, 1982, Anne was united in marriage to the love of her life, Lindy W. Schultz, and relocated to Wilton, Wis. Anne was employed at Hess Memorial Hospital in Mauston for more than two decades before completing her career with the Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Hospital - serving in both the ICU and on the nurse line. Throughout her life, Anne provided compassionate care to countless individuals.