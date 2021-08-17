Schultz, Donna

 Skip to main content
BARABOO – A celebration of life for Donna Schultz will be on Saturday, Aug. 21. Please join us to remember the beautiful life of Donna at TRINITY EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 111 Sixth Street in Baraboo. The service will be held outside. The visitation will be at 10 a.m. and the funeral at 11 a.m., with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Donna's name to her beloved Trinity Episcopal Church!

