Schultz, Dorothy L.

Dorothy was born on June 20, 1927, in Ontario, Wis., the daughter of Jack and Ruth (Wruck) Dorner. She married George Schultz on Dec. 13, 1953. She retired in 1990, after working for 27 years at Ray-O-Vac in Portage, first in Production and then as a as a Quality Control Supervisor. Dorothy had been an active member of the Trinity United Church of Christ in Portage for over 60 years.

She is survived by her sister, Diana (Donald) Burnard of Eden Prairie, Minn.; stepdaughter, Mary Ellen Cotton of Indianapolis, Ind.; granddaughters, Cindy Paschal of Cartersville, Ga., Kimmey Katzenberger of Rutherford, N.C.; nieces, Georgiana (Daniel) Elliott, Sande Rego-Ross, Deronda Carey, Bobbie Faull; nephews, Donald (Cindy) Burnard, Norman (Alice) Schultz, and Wilber (Shelly) Schultz. She is further survived by extended families, S.K. (Sook) Park of Laguna Woods, Calif., and their children, YoonKyung Park and HongSup Park and his family, Bob and Val Mendrala of Portage and their sons, Dan and Joe; Bill and Carole Beix of Portage, Chad and Becky Hineman and their family of Pardeeville; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Jack Dorner; husband, George A. Schultz; sisters, Ann, Donalda, Evamae, Arlene; brothers, Jack, Dick and Bill; granddaughter’s husbands, Ed Paschal and Kurt Katzenberger; niece, Joanne Vergin; nephews, Bill (Barb) Schultz and John Schultz.