Schultz, Earl Edward, Sr.

COLUMBUS - On Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, Earl Edward Schultz Sr. ended his lifelong journey. Earl was born Dec. 8, 1938, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to Gerhart and Charlotte Schultz (Ivanic). Earl was survived by his wife, Violet, of 63 years; and six children, Craig and the late Patricia Schultz, Allan and Cathy Schultz, Annette and Jim Urhke and James and Kathy Schultz, Earl Jr. and Martha Schultz and Jacob and Jessica Schultz; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many, many friends who loved him dearly. The family wishes to thank the many family and friends who supported him over the last challenging years.